FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Limitless to sign $1.2 bln debt deal in Sept - paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Dubai's Limitless to sign $1.2 bln debt deal in Sept - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Limitless, the indebted property arm of Dubai World, will seal a final deal with creditors in September to restructure its $1.2 billion debt pile, the chairman of state property firm Nakheel told a local newspaper on Tuesday.

“The company got the approval of all lending banks on the restructuring terms and no objection was received from any bank,” Ali Rashid Lootah told Al-Ittihad newspaper.

Nakheel and Limitless, which were earlier property arms of Dubai World, are now moved under the control of Dubai government.

Limitless was not immediately available for comment.

The company was close to reaching a debt deal, sources told Reuters in July.

The developer has proposed paying interest of 175 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor) under the new terms, one banking source had said.

The state-owned conglomerate has rolled over the loan, owed to a syndicate of banks, several times. The loan was originally due to mature in March 2010.

Limitless, which once attempted to build a 75 kilometre inland waterway called the Arabian Canal, was not part of Dubai World’s $24.9 billion restructuring unveiled in March last year. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.