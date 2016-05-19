FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Limitless says to repay 2.1 bln dirhams this month as part of debt deal
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Limitless says to repay 2.1 bln dirhams this month as part of debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Limitless will make an early payment of 2.07 billion dirhams ($563.6 million) to banks and trade creditors this month after concluding a restructuring agreement with lenders, the property developer said on Thursday.

Under the deal, Limitless will pay its outstanding 4.45 billion dirhams of bank debt in three installments in December 2016, 2017 and 2018.

But the company will pay 2.07 billion dirhams, covering the first installment and 80 percent of the second immediately, it said in a statement.

$1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.