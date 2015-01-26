FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi bourse CEO says most London-listed local firms agree dual-listing
January 26, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi bourse CEO says most London-listed local firms agree dual-listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said on Monday that most local companies which have floated on the London Stock Exchange in recent years have agreed to dual-list in the emirate.

Rashed al-Baloushi made the comments when speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a regulatory conference. He didn’t elaborate on how many companies had agreed to dual list.

Three Abu Dhabi firms have listed in London since 2013: Al Noor Hospitals, Gulf Marine Services and NMC Health. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Mark Potter)

