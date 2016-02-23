FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Senaat says unit raises $185 mln loan
February 23, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Senaat says unit raises $185 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A unit of Abu Dhabi’s Senaat has secured a $185 million loan from a consortium of Japanese and UAE banks, the industrial conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The loan will finance the manufacturing and sale of steel pipes for the oil and gas sector by Al Gharbia Pipe Company, which is 51-percent owned by Senaat, it said in a statement.

Japan Bank for International Cooperation provided $111 million of the loan, with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi lending the remainder.

Senaat did not disclose the loan’s pricing, but said it represented one of the lowest financing costs it had ever achieved.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

