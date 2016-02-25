FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's TECOM Group talks to banks about 1 bln dirhams loan
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai's TECOM Group talks to banks about 1 bln dirhams loan

Tom Arnold, Archana Narayanan

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - TECOM Group, a business park operator with a major role in developing Dubai’s economy, is in the market for a syndicated loan of up to 1 billion dirhams ($272 million), banking sources said on Thursday.

The company, a unit of sovereign investment vehicle Dubai Holding, was looking for funding with a 10 year lifespan to finance building projects in its business parks, two of the sources said.

One of the sources said the company hadn’t decided on the structure of any deal yet or how many buildings it wanted to finance.

TECOM was not immediately available to comment.

Dubai’s real estate market has softened in the past year as investment appetite has waned against a backdrop of reduced liquidity caused by low oil prices.

According to its website, TECOM operates 10 business communities, where around 4,650 businesses employ a total workforce of 74,000.

TECOM closed a general syndication of a loan of up to 4 billion dirhams in March last year, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.

$1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.