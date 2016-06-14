CORRECTED-Dubai oil firm ENOC secures $230 mln loan from China's ICBC

(Corrects headline to $230 mln from $250 mln)

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has secured a $230 million unsecured loan from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, it said on Tuesday.

The five-year loan will help ENOC fund new projects and expansion plans, it said in a statement.

ENOC, a downstream-focused firm owned by sovereign fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, operates service stations, fuel terminals and oil tankers and operates in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.