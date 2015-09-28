FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Gulf Related signs $626.3 mln loan with ADCB to build mixed-use development
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Gulf Related signs $626.3 mln loan with ADCB to build mixed-use development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates property developer Gulf Related has signed a 2.3 billion dirham ($626.29 million) financing deal with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to fund the building of a mixed-use retail development in Abu Dhabi, the firm said on Monday.

The project financing deal for Al Maryah Central is the largest of its kind in the region for Gulf Related and its owners, UAE-based private equity firm Gulf Capital and New York-headquartered Related Companies, the statement said.

Scheduled to open in March 2018, the 2.3 million square foot mall will feature the first Macy’s outside of the United States and the first Bloomingdale’s in Abu Dhabi, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.