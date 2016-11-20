Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank denies merger talks

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) said on Sunday it was not in any merger talks.

The bank issued the bourse statement in response to a Bloomberg news story last week, citing unnamed sources, that the Abu Dhabi government might engineer a merger between ADCB and Union National Bank (UNB), and another between Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Al Hilal Bank.

Trading of shares in ADCB, UNB and ADIB were suspended early on Sunday, an exchange source told Reuters.

ADIB on Sunday denied it was in any merger talks. (Reporting by Celine Aswad, writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)