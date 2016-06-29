FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Abu Dhabi government orders merging of Mubadala And IPIC - state news agency
June 29, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi government orders merging of Mubadala And IPIC - state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi government has ordered the merging of state investment funds Mubadala Development Company and International Petroleum Investment Company, according to a statement carried by the state news agency on Wednesday.

"The merger of the two companies augments the investment advantages and economic revenue for Abu Dhabi, and creates a body capable of achieving the highest level of integration and growth in multiple sectors, including energy, technology and space industry," the agency said.

A committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahayan will oversee the merger, the statement added without giving a timeframe for when the combination would be completed. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by David French; Editing by Sami Aboudi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
