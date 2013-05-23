FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's MAF picks banks for hybrid bond sale - leads
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Dubai's MAF picks banks for hybrid bond sale - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which is buying Carrefour’s stake in a regional joint venture, has picked five banks to arrange the sale of a dollar-denominated hybrid bond, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The sale of perpetual hybrid bond - which combines elements of both debt and equity - is to fund MAF’s $683 million acquisition of Carrefour’s 25-percent stake in a joint venture in the Middle East, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Family-owned MAF has picked Goldman Sachs and HSBC Holdings as “joint structuring advisors” on the planned sale, together with BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners.

Investor meetings for the planned sale begin on May 26 and is scheduled to take place in the UAE, Asia and Europe.

MAF is the only investment-grade private corporation in the Gulf to have previously issued bonds. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.