FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Mashreq says Majed Saif al-Ghurair resigns from board
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's Mashreq says Majed Saif al-Ghurair resigns from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Mashreq, the second-largest lender in the emirate by market value, said board member Majed Saif al-Ghurair has resigned with immediate effect, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

No reason for the resignation was given.

Ghurair, who is also a board member of the Dubai Financial Support Fund, belongs to one of Dubai’s oldest and most prominent merchant families and is the cousin of Mashreq Chief Executive Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.