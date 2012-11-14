Dubai's Mashreq says Majed Saif al-Ghurair resigns from board

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Mashreq, the second-largest lender in the emirate by market value, said board member Majed Saif al-Ghurair has resigned with immediate effect, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

No reason for the resignation was given.

Ghurair, who is also a board member of the Dubai Financial Support Fund, belongs to one of Dubai’s oldest and most prominent merchant families and is the cousin of Mashreq Chief Executive Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)