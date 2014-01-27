FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai lender Mashreq's Q4 net profit jumps 48 pct
January 27, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai lender Mashreq's Q4 net profit jumps 48 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai’s third-biggest lender by assets, on Monday posted a 48 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, Reuters calculations showed.

The bank earned 504.6 million dirhams ($137.38 million) in the quarter, compared with 342 million dirhams in the year-ago quarter. Brokerage Arqaam Capital expected it to post a profit of 525 million dirhams for the quarter.

The bank said in a bourse statement its net profit for the full year rose to 1.81 billion dirhams from 1.37 bln dirhams in 2012. Reuters calculated the quarterly results from the bank’s previous financial statements. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

