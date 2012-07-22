FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Mashreq H1 net profit rises 7.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's Mashreq H1 net profit rises 7.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai’s second-biggest lender by market value, posted a net profit of 591 million dirhams ($160.9 million) for the first six months of the year, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

This was a 7.1 percent rise compared with a profit of 551.6 million dirhams for the corresponding period of 2011, according to a Reuters calculation.

Its second-quarter net profit was 320 million dirhams, compared to 286.3 million dirhams in the same three months of last year, according to Reuters calculations, based on previous statements from Mashreq.

$1 = 3.673 UAE dirhams Reporting by David French; Editing by Martin Dokoupil

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.