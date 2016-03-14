FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Meydan gets $476 mln in bank financing for projects
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 7:31 PM / a year ago

Dubai's Meydan gets $476 mln in bank financing for projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Meydan Group has signed a deal to obtain $476 million of financing from Qatar National Bank (QNB) and QNB’s United Arab Emirates affiliate Commercial Bank International, Meydan said on Monday.

Meydan, a major developer of hospitality and entertainment facilities in Dubai including the Meydan Racecourse, said the funding would support investment in new projects - a fresh sign that the emirate is pushing ahead with big infrastructure plans despite a regional economic slowdown due to low oil prices.

Terms of the loan were not disclosed but the Gulf News website quoted a senior Meydan official, which it did not name, as saying the tenor was longer than seven years, unusually long for a corporate loan in the Gulf. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.