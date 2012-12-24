FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UAE Oct M3 money supply growth at 15-month high
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UAE Oct M3 money supply growth at 15-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Money supply (M3) in the United Arab
Emirates grew 7.6 percent year-on-year at the end of October,
the fastest pace since July 2011 and up from a 6.4 percent rise
in the previous month, central bank data showed on Monday. 
    Bank lending grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in October, up
slightly from 2.6 percent in September.
       
UAE MONEY SUPPLY          END-OCT 12   END-SEPT 12   END-OCT 11 
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)      13.5         14.1          11.8
 M2 change yr/yr             3.2          3.9           2.7
   M2-M1 pct change yr/yr   -1.6         -0.7          -1.0
 M3 pct change yr/yr         7.6          6.4           0.5
 Loans & advances yr/yr*     2.8          2.6           3.4
    NOTE. Data for 2012 estimates subject to revision, (*) net
of provisions. Percentage changes are a Reuters calculation
based on official data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.