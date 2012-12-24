TABLE-UAE Oct M3 money supply growth at 15-month high

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Money supply (M3) in the United Arab Emirates grew 7.6 percent year-on-year at the end of October, the fastest pace since July 2011 and up from a 6.4 percent rise in the previous month, central bank data showed on Monday. Bank lending grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in October, up slightly from 2.6 percent in September. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-OCT 12 END-SEPT 12 END-OCT 11 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 13.5 14.1 11.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.2 3.9 2.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr -1.6 -0.7 -1.0 M3 pct change yr/yr 7.6 6.4 0.5 Loans & advances yr/yr* 2.8 2.6 3.4 NOTE. Data for 2012 estimates subject to revision, (*) net of provisions. Percentage changes are a Reuters calculation based on official data.