FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE April bank lending growth picks up to 8.4 pct y/y; M3 slows
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

UAE April bank lending growth picks up to 8.4 pct y/y; M3 slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Bank lending in the United Arab Emirates
rose 8.4 percent from a year earlier in April, speeding up from
8.2 percent growth in March, central bank data showed on
Tuesday.
    Money supply (M3) growth, however, fell to 6.4 percent in
April, the slowest rate since September 2012, from 7.6 percent
in March.             
        
UAE MONEY SUPPLY          END-APRIL 15 END-MARCH 15 END-APRIL 14
    
  
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)           11.1       14.1         26.9
 M2 change yr/yr                  5.2        6.0         23.6 
   M2-M1 pct change yr/yr         1.6        1.3         21.7 
 M3 pct change yr/yr              6.4        7.6         10.2 
 Loans & advances yr/yr*          8.4        8.2          8.3
    NOTE. * gross 
    Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.