UAE April bank lending growth picks up to 8.4 pct y/y; M3 slows

May 25 (Reuters) - Bank lending in the United Arab Emirates rose 8.4 percent from a year earlier in April, speeding up from 8.2 percent growth in March, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Money supply (M3) growth, however, fell to 6.4 percent in April, the slowest rate since September 2012, from 7.6 percent in March. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-APRIL 15 END-MARCH 15 END-APRIL 14 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 11.1 14.1 26.9 M2 change yr/yr 5.2 6.0 23.6 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 1.6 1.3 21.7 M3 pct change yr/yr 6.4 7.6 10.2 Loans & advances yr/yr* 8.4 8.2 8.3 NOTE. * gross Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)