TABLE-UAE March bank lending growth edges down to 7.6 pct
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

TABLE-UAE March bank lending growth edges down to 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Bank lending growth in the United Arab
Emirates edged down in March but money supply growth picked up,
central bank data showed on Monday.
            
UAE MONEY SUPPLY           END-MARCH 16 END-FEB 16 END-MARCH 15 
        
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)              7.3        5.3         10.9
 M2 change yr/yr                    3.4        2.6          4.8
   M2-M1 pct change yr/yr           0.9        0.9          1.3
 M3 pct change yr/yr                0.7        0.2          6.5 
 Loans & advances yr/yr*            7.6        7.9          8.2
    
    NOTE. * gross 
    Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data. Previous money supply figures are revised.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
