TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows slightly in November, deposits edge up

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Annual bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates slowed slightly in November but M3 money supply growth picked up, central bank data showed on Sunday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-NOV 16 END-OCT 16 END-NOV 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.3 3.7 3.5 M2 change yr/yr 4.1 3.1 3.9 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 4.6 2.8 4.1 M3 pct change yr/yr 4.0 3.2 -0.4 Loans & advances yr/yr* 5.8 6.0 6.6 NOTE. * gross. Year-earlier figures are slightly revised. Bank deposits, which totalled 1.503 trillion dirhams in October, increased by 18 billion dirhams month-on-month in November because of a 22.2 billion dirham increase in resident deposits and a 4.2 billion dirham decrease in non-resident deposits. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)