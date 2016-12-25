FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows slightly in November, deposits edge up
December 25, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows slightly in November, deposits edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Annual bank lending growth in the United
Arab Emirates slowed slightly in November but M3 money supply
growth picked up, central bank data showed on Sunday.
            
UAE MONEY SUPPLY            END-NOV 16  END-OCT 16  END-NOV 15  
         
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)            3.3         3.7         3.5   
 M2 change yr/yr                  4.1         3.1         3.9 
 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr           4.6         2.8         4.1 
 M3 pct change yr/yr              4.0         3.2        -0.4  
 Loans & advances yr/yr*          5.8         6.0         6.6 
    
    NOTE. * gross. Year-earlier figures are slightly revised.
    Bank deposits, which totalled 1.503 trillion dirhams in
October, increased by 18 billion dirhams month-on-month in
November because of a 22.2 billion dirham increase in resident
deposits and a 4.2 billion dirham decrease in non-resident
deposits.
    Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

