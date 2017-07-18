FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows further, government deposits fall
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Breakingviews
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 2 hours ago

TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows further, government deposits fall

1 Min Read

    July 18 (Reuters) - Bank lending in the United Arab Emirates
during June grew at its slowest annual rate since the data
series began in March 2014, while bank deposits fell
month-on-month mainly because of a drop in government deposits,
central bank data showed on Tuesday.
            
UAE MONEY SUPPLY            END-JUNE 17  END-MAY 17  END-JUNE 16
  
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)              5.4        3.2          3.6
 M2 change yr/yr                    7.3        7.4          0.5
 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr             8.7       10.4         -1.5 
 M3 pct change yr/yr                7.2        8.5          2.0
 Loans & advances yr/yr*            3.1        4.4          6.7
    
    NOTE. * gross. 
    Bank deposits, which totalled 1.616 trillion dirhams in May,
fell by 26.6 billion month-on-month in June as resident deposits
dropped 24.2 billion and non-resident deposits shrank 2.4
billion. Government deposits decreased by 17.1 billion.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.