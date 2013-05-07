TABLE-UAE March bank lending growth highest since at least 2010

May 7 (Reuters) - Money supply (M3) growth in the United Arab Emirates slowed to 7.1 percent year-on-year in March from 8.9 percent at the end of February, central bank data showed on Tuesday. But bank lending growth in the world's No. 3 oil exporter accelerated to 4.8 percent, the fastest rate since at least 2010, from 4.3 percent. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 13 END-FEB 13 END-MAR 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 16.8 14.9 11.4 M2 change yr/yr 4.0 5.8 5.5 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr -2.0 1.5 2.9 M3 pct change yr/yr 7.1 8.9 2.8 Loans & advances yr/yr* 4.8 4.3 2.5 NOTE. Data are subject to revision, * net of provisions. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on rough and in some cases incomplete official data; the central bank did not release full, detailed data for February and January.