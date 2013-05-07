FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UAE March bank lending growth highest since at least 2010
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-UAE March bank lending growth highest since at least 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Money supply (M3) growth in the United
Arab Emirates slowed to 7.1 percent year-on-year in March from
8.9 percent at the end of February, central bank data showed on
Tuesday.
    But bank lending growth in the world's No. 3 oil exporter
accelerated to 4.8 percent, the fastest rate since at least
2010, from 4.3 percent.
          
UAE MONEY SUPPLY             END-MAR 13  END-FEB 13  END-MAR 12 
 
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)          16.8        14.9        11.4   
 M2 change yr/yr                 4.0         5.8         5.5 
   M2-M1 pct change yr/yr       -2.0         1.5         2.9
 M3 pct change yr/yr             7.1         8.9         2.8
 Loans & advances yr/yr*         4.8         4.3         2.5
    NOTE. Data are subject to revision, * net of provisions.
Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on rough and
in some cases incomplete official data; the central bank did not
release full, detailed data for February and January.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.