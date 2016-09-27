FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UAE August bank lending slows, money supply picks up
September 27, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

TABLE-UAE August bank lending slows, money supply picks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Annual bank lending growth in the United
Arab Emirates slowed in August to its lowest level since at
least March 2014, central bank data showed.
            
UAE MONEY SUPPLY            END-AUG 16  END-JULY 16  END-AUG 15 
        
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)             3.6          2.0         5.9
 M2 change yr/yr                   2.3          2.0         3.6
   M2-M1 pct change yr/yr          1.5          2.0         2.1
 M3 pct change yr/yr               3.3          2.6        -1.5 
 Loans & advances yr/yr*           5.8          6.2         8.6
    
    NOTE. * gross. Previous figures are slightly revised.
    Bank deposits, which totalled 1.486 trillion dirhams in
July, fell month-on-month for a third straight month in August,
shrinking by 7.5 billion dirhams.
     Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
