TABLE-UAE August bank lending slows, money supply picks up

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Annual bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates slowed in August to its lowest level since at least March 2014, central bank data showed. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 16 END-JULY 16 END-AUG 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.6 2.0 5.9 M2 change yr/yr 2.3 2.0 3.6 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 1.5 2.0 2.1 M3 pct change yr/yr 3.3 2.6 -1.5 Loans & advances yr/yr* 5.8 6.2 8.6 NOTE. * gross. Previous figures are slightly revised. Bank deposits, which totalled 1.486 trillion dirhams in July, fell month-on-month for a third straight month in August, shrinking by 7.5 billion dirhams. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)