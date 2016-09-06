FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

UAE's Eagle Hills talking with banks on $150 mln Rabat project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi real estate developer Eagle Hills is in talks with Moroccan and international banks to finance half the costs of a project in Morocco's capital Rabat, the company's general manager Mohammed el-Merini said on Tuesday.

The Fairmont Residences project, which is under construction and is to be delivered in 2019, will be worth about $150 million, including construction costs, Merini told reporters.

The project, with an area of 44,000 square metres, is to feature 184 hotel rooms and 79 residences. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

