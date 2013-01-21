FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE c.bank won't impose mortgage caps-governor quoted
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

UAE c.bank won't impose mortgage caps-governor quoted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank will not impose limits on mortgage lending without consulting commercial banks, and any new rules are not imminent, central bank governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi was quoted as saying.

The central bank is working on new rules for the property mortgage industry but they will take at least six to nine months to emerge, Monday’s Al Ittihad newspaper quoted Suweidi as saying in an interview.

A circular sent to commercial banks by the central bank last month, and seen by Reuters, said mortgage loans for foreign individuals should not exceed 50 percent of the property value for a first purchase of a home, and 40 percent for second and subsequent homes. Caps for UAE citizens were set at 70 percent for a first home and 60 percent for subsequent ones.

But Suweidi was quoted as saying by Al Ittihad on Monday that there was a “misunderstanding” in the media and that no central bank ruling had been issued, only a warning to banks to be prepared for rule changes in the future.

Suweidi’s office told Reuters that he was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.