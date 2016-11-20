FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
MOVES-ADFG & GFH appoint chief exec for Abu Dhabi Islamic finance JV
November 20, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 9 months ago

MOVES-ADFG & GFH appoint chief exec for Abu Dhabi Islamic finance JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) and Bahrain's GFH Financial Group (GFH) have appointed a chief executive for their Islamic finance joint venture in Abu Dhabi's financial free zone, the companies said on Sunday.

Talal al-Zain will head ADCorp, the first Islamic financial institution to be set up at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a joint statement from the companies said.

Zain was most recently chief executive of PineBridge Investments Middle East and, prior to that, was CEO of Mumtalakat, the state investment fund of Bahrain.

With an authorised capital of $100 million, ADCorp will focus on corporate finance, wealth and asset management. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

