MOVES-UAE's Dhabi Group appoints new chief executive

ABU DHABI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dhabi Group, owned by a prominent member of the royal family in Abu Dhabi, has appointed a new chief executive to lead the diversified investment group, it said on Monday.

Adeel Bajwa, who was general counsel and board member of several of the group's companies, has taken the post, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Bajwa was involved in mergers and acquisitions for the group in Africa and South Asia, including deals involving Warid Telecom and Wateen Telecom in Pakistan.

Dhabi Group, owned by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak al-Nahyan, has investments across sectors including telecommunications, financial services, real estate, energy, healthcare and construction in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Turkey, Georgia, Africa and the United States. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Greg Mahlich)