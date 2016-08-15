FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-UAE's Dhabi Group appoints new chief executive
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

MOVES-UAE's Dhabi Group appoints new chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dhabi Group, owned by a prominent member of the royal family in Abu Dhabi, has appointed a new chief executive to lead the diversified investment group, it said on Monday.

Adeel Bajwa, who was general counsel and board member of several of the group's companies, has taken the post, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Bajwa was involved in mergers and acquisitions for the group in Africa and South Asia, including deals involving Warid Telecom and Wateen Telecom in Pakistan.

Dhabi Group, owned by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak al-Nahyan, has investments across sectors including telecommunications, financial services, real estate, energy, healthcare and construction in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Turkey, Georgia, Africa and the United States. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.