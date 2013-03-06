FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UAE's NBAD hires former SocGen banker for pvt banking
March 6, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-UAE's NBAD hires former SocGen banker for pvt banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 6 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday it appointed Faisal Ahmad as head of investment advisory for private banking in the United Arab Emirates, a newly created position.

Ahmad joins NBAD after serving as head of investment advisory at Societe Generale private banking, Middle East and Africa, a statement from the lender said.

He will lead a team of investment advisors who will provide asset allocation advice to NBAD’s private banking clients, the statement said.

Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Amran Abocar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
