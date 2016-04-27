FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala planning bond issue soon, picks banks - sources
April 27, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala planning bond issue soon, picks banks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala has chosen banks to arrange a dollar-denominated bond issue, two sources said on Wednesday.

A transaction could be announced to the market “soon”, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn’t yet public.

A third source said the planned transaction would be of benchmark size -- traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

A spokesman for Mubadala declined to comment.

Mubadala’s bond plans will follow the Abu Dhabi government’s own deal. The sovereign sold a $5 billion two-part bond on Monday, split equally between portions lasting five and ten years. (Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

