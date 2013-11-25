FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mubadala, Guinea sign $5 bln deal for bauxite, alumina refinery
November 25, 2013 / 12:09 PM / 4 years ago

Mubadala, Guinea sign $5 bln deal for bauxite, alumina refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state-owned fund Mubadala and the Guinea government have signed a $5 billion agreement to build a bauxite and alumina refinery in Guinea, the West African country’s minister of mines and geology said on Monday.

“It is impoertant for Guinea because we have a strong partner in Mubadala, well known all over the world and backed by the government of UAE,” Guinea’s Mohamed Lamine Fofana told Reuters.

The minister added that the entire cost of the project would be borne by Mubadala, adding the refinery will have a capacity of two million tonnes per annum. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
