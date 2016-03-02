FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Mubadala open to selling SR Technics for "prime price" - exec
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
March 2, 2016

UAE's Mubadala open to selling SR Technics for "prime price" - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala is open to selling its aviation services unit SR Technics for the right price, an executive at the company said on Wednesday.

“If someone comes for a prime price we will sell,” Homaid al-Shemmari, Mubadala’s head of aerospace and engineering services, told Reuters on the sidelines of a finance event in Abu Dhabi.

Nobody had yet approached Mubadala to buy the unit, he said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
