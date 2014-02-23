Dubai's Nakheel says repays 2.35 bln dirhams of bank debt

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Nakheel said on Sunday it has initiated early repayment of 2.35 billion dirhams ($639.8 million) of bank debts 18 months ahead of maturity in September 2015.

The state-owned company had accumulated 6.8 billion dirhams of bank debts while building ambitious mega-development projects such as the palm tree-shaped island off Dubai’s coast.

Nakheel in January said it would repay a portion of its debts ahead of time.

The company was taken over by the government as part of a $16 billion restructuring plan in 2011. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Sami Aboudi)