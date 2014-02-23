FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Nakheel says repays 2.35 bln dirhams of bank debt
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 23, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Nakheel says repays 2.35 bln dirhams of bank debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Nakheel said on Sunday it has initiated early repayment of 2.35 billion dirhams ($639.8 million) of bank debts 18 months ahead of maturity in September 2015.

The state-owned company had accumulated 6.8 billion dirhams of bank debts while building ambitious mega-development projects such as the palm tree-shaped island off Dubai’s coast.

Nakheel in January said it would repay a portion of its debts ahead of time.

The company was taken over by the government as part of a $16 billion restructuring plan in 2011. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Sami Aboudi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.