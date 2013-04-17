FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai developer Nakheel Q1 net profit up 36 pct
April 17, 2013 / 8:05 AM / in 4 years

Dubai developer Nakheel Q1 net profit up 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indebted Dubai property developer Nakheel reported a 36 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, boosted by delivery of long-delayed units to customers.

The state-owned property firm reported a profit of 491 million dirhams ($133.4 million) in the quarter compared to a profit of 362 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2012, Nakheel said in an emailed statement.

Revenue for the first quarter was 2.2 billion dirhams, up 62 percent from a year earlier.

Nakheel delivered 770 homes in the first quarter and is on track to deliver an estimated 3,000 units in 2013, it said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

