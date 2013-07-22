REFILE-MOVES-Nasdaq Dubai appoints Hamed Ali as CEO

(Refiles to fix surname in headline)

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Dubai has appointed Hamed Ahmed Ali as chief executive officer, tasked with expanding the exchange’s growth into new markets and product offerings, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Ali has held the role of acting CEO since August 2012 following the departure of previous CEO Jeff Singer as the head of the DIFC Authority, the business development and legislation arm of the emirate’s financial free zone.

In the statement, Ali said that Nasdaq Dubai “looks forward to welcoming a variety of new listings including initial public offerings (IPOs) and further sukuk and conventional bonds.”

Several Dubai-issued Islamic and conventional bonds have chosen to list on Nasdaq Dubai this year, away from traditional centres like London, in a bid to boost liquidity and trading on local exchanges.

Ports operator DP World is the most prominent equity listing on Nasdaq Dubai.

Nasdaq Dubai is two-thirds owned by the Dubai Financial Market while the remaining third is owned by Borse Dubai. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)