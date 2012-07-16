FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-NBAD appoints Yasin head of brokerage unit
July 16, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-NBAD appoints Yasin head of brokerage unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, July 16 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed Mohammed Ali Yasin as head of its brokerage subsidiary.

Yasin, a veteran financial markets analyst, will lead Abu Dhabi Financial Services, NBAD's fully-owned brokerage unit, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Yasin was formerly chief investment officer at CAPM Investment and chief executive of Shuaa Capital's securities arm. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
