FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's NBAD revises price guidance, books for 7-yr bond over $2.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

UAE's NBAD revises price guidance, books for 7-yr bond over $2.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, issued revised price guidance for its seven-year benchmark bond, with order books due to close at 1000 GMT, lead arrangers said on Monday.

Pricing is now slated to come in the area of 190 basis points over midswaps, having been tightened from the 200 bps given earlier on Monday.

Order books are currently worth more than $2.5 billion and are due to close at 1000 GMT, the leads added.

NBAD mandated Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and itself for the deal earlier on Monday, which is its second dollar-denominated bond of 2012. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.