IFR - NBAD A$300m 5-year Kangaroo bond priced

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (IFR) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (Aa3/A+/AA-) has raised an enlarged A$300 million ($307 million) from the second Kangaroo bond issue by a Middle East credit, and the first since 2006.

The new 5.0 percent, five-year (March 7, 2018) bond priced at 99.607 for a reoffer yield of 5.09 percent, 5 basis points inside guidance at 175 bps over ASW and 217.5 bps wide of the January 2018 ACGB.

ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and NBAD were joint lead managers for the NBAD transaction, which was launched as a minimum A$ 200 million offering. (Reporting by John Weaver)