FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Abu Dhabi plans $350 mln convertible bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

National Bank of Abu Dhabi plans $350 mln convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the UAE’s largest lender by market value, plans to sell $350 million in a convertible bond offering, it said on Thursday.

NBAD has named Barclays Plc, BofA Merrill Lynch , J.P. Morgan Chase and itself to arrange the sale, the company said in a statement.

The bonds will be issued at par and are expected to carry a coupon of between 1 - 1.5 percent. The initial conversion price is expected to be set at a premium of 30 percent above the volume weighted average price of NBAD shares between launch and pricing, the statement said.

Final terms will be announced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.