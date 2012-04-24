UPDATE 1-UAE's NBAD Q1 net up 12 pct, beats forecasts

* Q1 net profit 1.04 bln dhs vs 927.2 mln dhs year ago

* Net impairment 313 mln dhs vs 365 mln dhs year ago

* Malaysia, China offices to open in Q2 2012

* Deposits grow 23.6 pct in Q1

ABU DHABI,April 24 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi posted a 12-percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ forecasts, thanks to lower provisions and deposit growth.

The country’s largest bank by market value, made a first-quarter net profit of 1.04 billion dirhams ($ 283.3 million), compared with 927.29 million dirhams for the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Analysts forecast an average net profit of 979 million dirhams in a Reuters poll earlier this month.

Operating profits were driven mainly by the international operations and financial markets business which achieved a growth of 30 and 15 percent year-on-year respectively, the statement said. Customer deposits grew 23.6 percent in the quarter to 187.7 billion dirhams.

“The first quarter results has got the group off to a strong start for the year in what remains a generally difficult market for banking,” Chief Executive Officer, Michael Tomalin, said in the statement.

“The bank’s expansion programmes, both at home and abroad remain on track, and our offices in Malaysia and China are planned to open in the second quarter of this year.”

Net impairment charges for the first quarter fell to 313 million dirhams, compared with 365 million dirhams in the same period last year.

Loans and advances stood at 163.2 billion dirhams ending first quarter 2012, up 2.3 percent over end 2010. The bank’s total assets grew to 289.3 billion dirhams ending March 2012.

In March, NBAD sold five year bonds worth $750 million. Its Abu Dhabi-listed shares have risen 8 percent year-to-date. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair)