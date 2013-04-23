FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's NBAD Q1 net profit up 36 pct, beats estimates
April 23, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi's NBAD Q1 net profit up 36 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender by market value, posted a 35.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating the average forecast of analysts.

The bank made 1.41 billion dirhams ($383.9 million) in the first three months of 2013, versus 1.04 billion dirhams in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

Impairment charges for the first quarter of this year were 322 million dirhams, 3 percent higher than the 313 million dirhams posted in the corresponding period of 2012.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 1.09 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

