MOVES-UAE lender NBAD's head of consumer banking quits
February 13, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-UAE lender NBAD's head of consumer banking quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi’s head of consumer banking has left the lender, a spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

George Beatty, general manager of consumer and elite banking at the United Arab Emirates’ largest bank, resigned last month, the spokesman said, responding to questions from Reuters.

No replacement has yet been appointed, the spokesman added. He did not give the reason for Beatty’s departure.

Beatty joined NBAD in May 2012 from National Bank of Kuwait . (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

