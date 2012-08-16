FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UAE's NBAD partly repays post-Dubai World govt support
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 16, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-UAE's NBAD partly repays post-Dubai World govt support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has repaid 1 billion dirhams ($272.3 million) of subordinated notes to the country’s Ministry of Finance, it said on Thursday.

The sum was part of 5.6 billion dirhams provided by the government in January 2010 as part of a wider move to support the UAE banking system in the aftermath of Dubai World’s 2009 $25 billion debt restructuring standstill request.

Under the plan, the UAE authorities provided additional Tier 2 capital, in the form of subordinated notes, to every bank in the country to strengthen their capital bases and head off any solvency concerns after the Dubai World news.

The 5.6 billion dirhams of subordinated debt consisted of a seven-year bond paying a coupon of 4.5 percent. After the notes were absorbed into the bank’s capital structure, it took its capital adequacy ratio to 23.5 percent. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.