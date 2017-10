ABU DHABI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Friday it had issued 500 million Malaysian ringgit ($163 million) Islamic bonds, the lender’s third issuance in the Malaysian currency.

The 15-year sukuk was issued at a coupon of 4.75 percent, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Mark Potter)