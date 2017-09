DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD chief financial officer Surya Subramanian and group chief executive Shayne Nelson tell reporters on results conference call on Thursday:

* Trims 2014 loan growth guidance to 4-5 percent - CFO

* Emirates NBD doesn’t expect impact from Egyptian tax proposals on earnings - CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by David French; Editing by Nadia Saleem)