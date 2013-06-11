FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai bank ENBD completes purchase of BNP's Egypt arm
June 11, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai bank ENBD completes purchase of BNP's Egypt arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, has completed the acquisition of BNP Paribas’ Egyptian assets after receiving regulatory approval in the North African country, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

In December, ENBD announced it had agreed to buy the Egyptian business of BNP Paribas for $500 million in a first step towards diversifying beyond its Dubai base.

The UAE bank is now awaiting the necessary approvals to buy out the remaining minority shareholders in the Egyptian business. Banque Misr and Banque du Caire Employee Insurance Fund hold 4.8 percent, the statement added, without giving a timeframe for the approval or a value. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
