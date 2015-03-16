FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates NBD sets IPTs for benchmark 7-year EUR bond -leads
March 16, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Emirates NBD sets IPTs for benchmark 7-year EUR bond -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD) has opened books after setting initial price guidance for a seven-year Regulation S-compliant benchmark bond denominated in euros, a document from lead managers said on Monday.

Dubai’s largest lender has set initial price thoughts for the issue at between 140 and 150 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody’s and Fitch, ENBD has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING and itself to arrange investor meetings, which ended in London on Thursday.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million. If a debt issue is Reg S-compliant, investors inside the United States cannot buy the offering. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

