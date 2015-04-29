Dubai's ENBD sets pricing for $500 mln 5-yr bond at midswaps plus 150 bps

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest bank, Emirates NBD (ENBD), set pricing for a five-year, Regulation S-compliant benchmark U.S. dollar bond issue at 150 basis points over midswaps, a document from lead managers showed on Wednesday.

The size of the issue was capped at $500 million and books exceeded $650 million with more accounts to respond. ENBD had set initial price thoughts for the issue in the 150 bps area over midswaps.

Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody’s and Fitch, ENBD mandated HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and itself as bookrunners for the senior unsecured issue. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)