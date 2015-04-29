FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dubai's Emirates NBD sets IPTs for $500 mln, 5-year bond issue
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dubai's Emirates NBD sets IPTs for $500 mln, 5-year bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with details)

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest bank, Emirates NBD (ENBD), has opened books after setting initial price guidance for a five-year Regulation S-compliant benchmark bond issue denominated in U.S. dollars, a document from lead managers showed on Wednesday.

ENBD set initial price thoughts for the issue at the 150 basis points area over midswaps.

Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody’s and Fitch, ENBD has mandated HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and itself as bookrunners for the senior unsecured bond issue.

If a debt issue is Reg S-compliant, investors inside the United States cannot buy the offering. The bond is expected to price later in the day. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.