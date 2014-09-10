FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates NBD sets guidance on Tier 1 bond at 6.5 pct area; orders top $1 bln
September 10, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Emirates NBD sets guidance on Tier 1 bond at 6.5 pct area; orders top $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest lender, set price guidance on its Tier 1 capital-boosting bond in the area of 6.5 percent on Wednesday, and has attracted orders in excess of $1 billion, according to lead managers.

The bond was initially marked on Tuesday in the mid-6 percent area via Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD’s own investment banking arm.

The offer is rated Baa1 by Moody’s and A-plus by Fitch, and is expected to price on Wednesday. The perpetual can be bought back by the lender after the sixth year, and is expected to be $500 million in size.

Global books are expected to close at 1000 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

