FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emirates NBD schedules investor meetings ahead of potential bond
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Emirates NBD schedules investor meetings ahead of potential bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, has picked six banks to arrange investor meetings across Europe starting Monday ahead of issuing a potential benchmark bond, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody’s and Fitch respectively, ENBD has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING and itself to arrange investor meetings, the document showed.

ENBD will host roadshows in Zurich and Vienna on Monday, before heading to Frankfurt, Munich and Amsterdam on Tuesday. Their next stop will be Paris on Wednesday, before ending the meetings in London on Thursday.

A Regulation S-compliant benchmark-sized bond may follow, subject to market conditions, the document showed.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million. If a debt issue is Reg S-compliant, investors inside the United States cannot buy the offering.

The lender did not mention the currency of the potential bond sale in the document. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.