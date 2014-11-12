Dubai's Emirates NBD revises pricing for $1 bln bond; deal to price on Wed

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD has revised its price guidance for a five-year $1 billion senior unsecured dollar bond that it plans to price on Wednesday, a document from lead managers said.

Dubai’s largest lender is earmarked to price its deal in the range of 150-155 basis points over midswaps, the document showed. It had set initial price thoughts in the area of 165 bps over midswaps on Tuesday.

Investor orders top $3 billion for the issue, the document showed.

ENBD has picked Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Standard Chartered and itself for arranging the bond sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Praveen Menon)