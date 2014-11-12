Dubai lender ENBD launches $1 bln bond at tight end of guidance

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD) has launched a $1 billion five-year senior unsecured bond at the tight end of its final pricing guidance, a document from lead managers said.

Dubai’s largest lender had earmarked to price its deal between 150 basis points and 155 basis points over midswaps earlier on Wednesday. This was inside the initial price thoughts in the area of 165 bps over the same benchmark given on Tuesday.

Pricing of the bond tightened on high investor demand, with orders topping $3 billion, according to the arrangers.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas , HSBC, Standard Chartered and ENBD’s own investment bankers are arranging the bond sale.