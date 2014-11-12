FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai lender ENBD launches $1 bln bond at tight end of guidance
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai lender ENBD launches $1 bln bond at tight end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD) has launched a $1 billion five-year senior unsecured bond at the tight end of its final pricing guidance, a document from lead managers said.

Dubai’s largest lender had earmarked to price its deal between 150 basis points and 155 basis points over midswaps earlier on Wednesday. This was inside the initial price thoughts in the area of 165 bps over the same benchmark given on Tuesday.

Pricing of the bond tightened on high investor demand, with orders topping $3 billion, according to the arrangers.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas , HSBC, Standard Chartered and ENBD’s own investment bankers are arranging the bond sale.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.